More about CONSUMER ALERT: Tips for a Safe and Fun Halloween

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is offering important safety tips to help Georgia families prepare for the upcoming Halloween weekend.

“Halloween is an exciting time for kids and provides a memorable experience for families across our state,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, holiday activities also bring the potential for accidents if the proper precautionary steps are not taken. To help Georgians stay safe, our Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to enjoy peace of mind while spending time with family and friends this Halloween weekend.”

Pumpkin Carving and Decorations:

An adult should always be present for pumpkin carving. Let children participate by drawing the face on the pumpkin and scooping out the insides, but leave the carving to an adult.

Any open flame can potentially be dangerous. Consider using artificial lights instead.

Costumes:

Make sure costumes are “flame resistant.”

If the costume has a mask, make sure your child has eye holes large enough for good peripheral vision.

Use soft and flexible materials for swords, knives and other props.

Make sure Halloween costumes fit properly. A costume that is too loose could pose a tripping hazard or accidentally be ignited by the open flame of a jack-o-lantern.

Make sure face paint is hypoallergenic and non-toxic.

Trick-or-Treating: