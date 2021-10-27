Royal Institute international school Colombo reaches the Golden Milestone
Since its humble beginning at the Havelock Town premises, Royal Institute international school has grown exponentially.COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1971 by Mr. G. T. Bandara, Royal Institute (RI) international school in Colombo has thrived its way to excellence arriving at the golden milestone this year while remaining true to its mission of providing outstanding educational opportunities to students so that they realize their full potential.
Semi-centennial Journey of RI’s Commitment to Excellence
Since its humble beginning at the Havelock Town premises, Royal Institute has grown exponentially, presently teaching around 5000 students across its five branch schools in Havelock Town, Nugegoda, Maharagama, Maya Avenue and Gampaha.
Throughout its fifty-year long journey, RI has been dedicated to harnessing the strengths of students and grounding them into well-rounded individuals who are intellectual, articulate and socially and ethically responsible. First-class education encompassing a wide range of disciplines including natural sciences, mathematics, commerce and social sciences and humanities, supported not only by the most modern academic amenities including
laboratories and libraries but a massive swimming pool and a sports complex with a fully-fledged gymnasium to ensure enhanced speed, strength and stamina have allowed and equipped students to emerge truly notable global citizens, contributing to the community with empathy, tolerance, wisdom and excellence.
Outstanding Academics and Extra-curriculars
Over the years, students of Royal Institute have accomplished recognition both locally and internationally for their unsurpassable display of talents in academics and extra-curricular activities alike, bringing home numerous world prizes, Top in the Country awards, High Achievers’ awards and numerous other accolades.
Royal Institute prepares its students from Lower Nursery level to Advanced Level for National, Cambridge and Pearson Edexcel qualifications. The AMI-facilitated nursery teaching techniques enable children to truly become capable and productive individuals by focusing on their moral, behavioral, emotional and intellectual development.
The availability of both National and International qualifications provides students with the option of enrolling in the national universities or world’s top universities. Supported by seamless learning environments, students are encouraged to make the best out of all learning resources and to think critically, outside the box.
Dedicated Staff Enriching the Student’s Experience
Highly qualified and experienced teachers efficiently and effectively practicing internationally recognized teaching techniques and learning strategies have played a major role in maximizing students’ potential. Cutting edge technologies have been integrated into the curriculum and classrooms to ensure the learners are prepared for the future.
Jason
Royal Institute Colombo
+94 777701557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn