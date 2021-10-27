Data Lake Market 2021: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

Data Lake Market

Data lakes democratizes data and is a cost-effective technique to store all data of an organization for later processing.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The streamlined access to organizational data from departmental mainframe, silos, and legacy systems and rise in need to extract in-depth insights from growing volumes of data to gain a competitive advantage among organizations across the globe are the major driving factors for growth of the market. However, lack of metadata in data lake leading to data swamps can hamper the data lake market growth. Contrarily, rise in shift toward cloud-based data platforms to manage and mitigate data issues is further expected to offer opportunities for the increased adoption of the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7851

Major players analyzed include Atos SE, Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Snowflake Inc., TCS LTD, and Teradata Corporation

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• HCA healthcare announced a partnership with Google Cloud to create the COVID-19 National Response Portal. The portal aims to encourage data-sharing about the pandemic and would be run by SADA Systems. All healthcare providers are expected to have the opportunity to share and display anonymous, aggregated metrics from their hospitals to show a real-time view of COVID-19 analytics.

• Oracle announced that in past few weeks it built a tool called the COVID-19 Therapeutic Learning System. The system helps patients and physicians record effectiveness of several drug therapies, including much-discussed therapeutic options like remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine. The proposed project was a collaboration between Oracle and a number of government agencies, including the National Institute of Health and the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7851

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

Other Trending Reports -

1. Green Data Center Market

2 Japan Big Data Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

