New Online 'Pricing Calculator' From Peterborough Improvements
Peterborough Improvements launch a new online pricing calculator tool for visitors of their site to obtain immediate price estimates for different services.
We always try to go above and beyond for our customers”PETERBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peterborough Improvements is a rising name when it comes to home improvements and property maintenance.
The locally-owned business, which has been providing its services since 2007 just got even better. Customers can accurately estimate how much their roofing, fencing, block paving or Resin bound surfacing will cost - in real time thanks to their new easy online estimation tool that takes less than 3 minutes from start to finish to provide an immediate cost estimate.
The new pricing calculator is an invaluable addition to their website for anyone considering having a new roof, fencing, block paving, gravel driveway or Resin Bound surfacing installed. Simply input some basic measurements, select the type of work you are considering and the tool does everything behind the scenes to provide the user an estimated price for works.
Those in need of an experienced installer to obtain a quotation many companies are simply too busy to provide pricing for weeks and in some cases even months. Peterborough Improvements new pricing tool allows potential customers to receive an immediate service price with no long waiting periods.
Its no surprise that Peterborough Improvements has over 70 five-star reviews on sites like Google and Facebook from customers in Peterborough, Stamford, Oundle, Spalding and the surrounding areas.
"We always try to go above and beyond for our customers," said Shaun Featherstone. "That includes finding new ways to give them the information they need when they need it."
Whether homeowners are looking for help with fencing, a new roof, driveway or Garage conversion, Peterborough Improvements can help. To learn more, call (01733) 306022 or visit their website at www.peterboroughimprovements.co.uk
email us here
Peterborough Improvements Property Maintenance