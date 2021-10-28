Mom of Murdered Toddler Runs Against Judge Who Presided over Child’s Custody Case

Kyra Franchetti was only 2-years-old when she was shot twice in the back while she slept her abusive father due to the failings of Nassau County Family Court. Judge Danielle Peterson presided over Kyra's custody case.

