Alexey Miller and Andrei Spinu, Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister, continue negotiations on conditions of gas supplies

Background

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 3.05 billion cubic meters of gas to Moldova, an increase of 5.5 per cent against 2019 (2.89 billion cubic meters).

Moldovagaz is a joint Russian-Moldovan company set up by Gazprom, the Moldovan Government, and the Ministry of Industry of Transnistria.

On September 30, 2021, Gazprom and Moldovagaz signed the document to extend the existing contract for Russian gas supplies to the Republic of Moldova for one month from October 1, 2021.

