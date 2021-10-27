Product Shortages to Continue Through 2022
Lead times on orders have been known to take months to deliver, in many cases customers are encouraged to wrap a picture of the item that’s on order when gifting this Holiday Season.”LIVONIA, MI, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All across Metro Detroit, companies are experiencing supply shortages that are expecting to persist through 2021, and into 2022. The lack of available materials is also increasing the product costs from suppliers. This includes Billiard Tables, Shuffleboard Tables, Hot Tubs, as well as other industries.
The problem has become a familiar one in the 18 months since the pandemic started, In the early stages most manufacturers shut down and upon reopening struggled to meet new production demands. Manufacturers and Retailers were unprepared for the newly found demand when the economy bounced back. With demand now higher than expected and paired with a weakened workforce, many industries are experiencing tremendous increases to not only their supply chain but massive increases to labor rates.
“We are advising customers to act quickly in order to meet holiday demand and beat the price increases expected to come in 2022”, says Roy Farmer from Allstate Home Leisure, “Lead times on orders have been known to take months to deliver, in many cases customers are encouraged to wrap a picture of the item that’s on order when gifting this Holiday Season.”
Additionally, due to the lack of raw materials and costs to import goods, prices are expected to increase by 2022. “We are currently experiencing increases up in shipping costs up to 10x the pre-Covid costs”, added Mr. Farmer. The supply chain disruptions are ranging from chip shortages in electronics and vehicles to increased lumber prices. Such disruptions are affecting a majority of retailers in and around Metro Detroit.
