Oscar Frazier, Chief Technologist & Co-Owner of nDemand Consulting, launches his new brand as Speaker, Trainer, & Coach

My mother taught me the purpose of stick-to-it-ness. It combines tenacity and consistency to ensure follow-through on all endeavors.” — Oscar Frazier (by way of mom)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the mantra "You can do it, with what you have" as the leading emphasis for Oscar Frazier's new speaker, trainer, and coaching brand, the world can expect a unique spin on professional development, disruptive technology, and emotional intelligence.When asked about the decision to launch the www.OscarFrazier.com brand now, Oscar explains "I've been blessed with the ability to connect with people - where they are. Inspiring people and teams to do more, with what they have, is my superpower."Oscar has set a goal to positively impact 100,000 people by 2025. He believes that many individuals have not reached their full potential simply because they have not had someone to remove the mental roadblocks that separate the good from the exceptional. Oscar's message will remain - "You can do it, with what you have."More About Oscar FrazierHumble beginnings in Charleston, SC, Oscar learned the importance of perseverance from watching his father and mother raise children in the South during a difficult time in American history. For over two decades, Oscar has been fortunate and blessed to lead a very successful career within the public and private sectors, focusing on business development, executive management, and consulting. Mr. Frazier has experience ranging from providing global crisis management training to journalists across 15+ countries in Africa and Europe, managing $30MM+consulting portfolios, owning/operating a 12,000+ square-foot restaurant with over 150 employees with $1.4MM annual sales, owning a successful trucking & logistics company, to fostering efficiencies and process improvement for small, medium, and large organizations.Oscar holds an MBA with a Management and Quantitative Methods focus, is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black, a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), and a certified SAFe 5 Agilist. He is also an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.Oscar is the Co-Owner and Chief Technologist of nDemand Consulting Services Inc , a consulting firm focused on countering violent extremism by eliminating adversary propaganda & disinformation via large-scale crisis management & prevention training. He is also a Forbes Council Member, with 12+ published Forbes articles (see articles here)

The Evolution of Mr. Oscar Frazier - Fears, Failure, Health, and Love