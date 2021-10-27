Submit Release
Lake management plans now available, FWC hosting public meetings

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has released new draft Lake Management Plans for the Harris Chain of Lakes, Kissimmee Chain of Lakes and Lake Okeechobee, and will be hosting public meetings to gather feedback on the plans.

After gathering initial input and feedback, FWC staff have drafted plans to balance the biological needs of fish and wildlife with the desires of a wide range of stakeholders. To gather final comments, the FWC will host the following four public meetings. The in-person meetings will be recorded and the recording will be available on the Lake Management Plans web page afterward each meeting.

  • Harris Chain of Lakes: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m. at the Tavares Civic Center, 100 E. Caroline St., Tavares, FL 32778.

  • Kissimmee Chain of Lakes: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m. Kissimmee Civic Center, 201 E Dakin Ave., Kissimmee, FL 34741.

  • Lake Okeechobee (Clewiston): Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m. at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston FL 33440.

  • Lake Okeechobee (Okeechobee): Thursday, Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m. at the Okeechobee Civic Center, 1750 U.S Highway 98 N, Okeechobee, FL 34972.

Lake Management Plans are comprehensive, covering the FWC’s management of a system’s fish, wildlife and habitats. They are designed to ensure management of fish and wildlife for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. Plans cover management activities within the FWC’s jurisdiction while providing recommendations to partner agencies on items outside of that jurisdiction, such as water levels and water quality. FWC management activities can include, but are not limited to, habitat protection, restoration and enhancement, fish management, and invasive plant management.

For questions related to the management plans or meetings, contact Ben Shepherd at bshepherd@inwoodinc.com or 407-971-8850, or visit MyFWC.com/Lake-Plans.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

