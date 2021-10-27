Did you buy a lottery ticket in Vancouver, Washington? Your prize may be expiring soon!

16 large prizes from Washington’s Lottery totaling more than $2 million are currently unclaimed, one of which expires November 6

Olympia, Wash. (October 26, 2021) - Washington’s Lottery is urging people to check their lottery tickets, as there is currently $2,053,000 in unclaimed winnings expiring in the coming months. One of the prizes, a Match 4 ticket worth $10,000 that was purchased in Vancouver, Washington, expires next week. Any players hoping to claim their prize before it’s too late should check their tickets and collect their winnings before the deadline.

The winning Match 4 ticket, which expires November 6, was purchased at the Safeway located at 2615 NE 112th Ave in Vancouver.

There currently are a total of 16 unclaimed prizes each worth at least $10,000. One of these prizes is a large Hit 5 cashpot prize valued at $800,000 that expires next month. The full list of unclaimed prizes for Washington’s Lottery can be found here.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education in Washington State. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs. More information on the program can be found here.

The Lottery’s offices in Olympia and Spokane are open to the public to claim prizes during regular hours Mon-Fri, and the Everett, Yakima and Federal Way locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed and Thu each week. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim during the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, PICK 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

