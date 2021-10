Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for November 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 1,900 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in November. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond November 8-12 450 Freedom Park Pond November 8-12 500 Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond November 22-26 450 Freedom Park Pond November 22-26 500

Rainbow trout stocking continues into the fall in the Magic Valley Region

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.