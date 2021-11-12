mxHERO Announces Integration with Dropbox
mxHERO integrates its unique cloud-based Mail2Cloud digital bridge to the Dropbox API providing a seamless way for customers to capture content from email
Email remains an integral part of our customers’ workflows and we’re delighted to partner with mxHERO”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, mxHERO, Inc., creator of the mxHERO Mail2Cloud digital bridge, announced an integration with Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX).
— Jamie Young Perlman, VP, Business Development, Dropbox
mxHERO integrated its unique cloud-based Mail2Cloud digital bridge to the Dropbox API providing a seamless pathway for customers to capture both at-rest and in-flight digital content from email systems. In doing so, customers are able to auto-capture an expanded set of enterprise digital content enabling improved security, collaboration, and workflow automation potential right from the Dropbox user interface.
Through the integration, email users will have no change management aspects to their current use of email as mxHERO will automatically capture both email body and email attachments for placement into targeted Dropbox folders accelerating collaboration and security outcomes for that same content. Furthermore, users are able to collaborate around digital assets more effectively including digital assets that today, reside within their respective email systems. With an average enterprise-wide deployment time for mxHERO of under ninety (90) minutes, the time to value for customers is significant.
“As public agencies and enterprises continue to adopt cloud-based platforms for their strategic digital content management aims, we believe it is vital that they also consider the significant digital content currently being processed via legacy email systems. Email is insecure, a poor system of record, and an ineffective system of engagement for digital content in today’s high-velocity business environment,” said Donald R. Hammons, mxHERO’s Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.
Through the integration, mxHERO allows for email’s digital content to be captured and thereby expanding the advantages for customers in the areas of information security, malware/ransomware defenses, content management, digital hygiene, governance, and collaboration.
“Email remains an integral part of our customers’ workflows and we’re delighted to partner with mxHERO to make available a comprehensive set of security features to protect our customers’ email content. The integration brings together mxHERO’s expertise in email security and Dropbox’s expertise in content, resulting in a best-in-class integration for our joint customers,” said Jamie Young Perlman, VP, Business Development, Dropbox.
The integration is now available to all mxHERO and Dropbox customers on Business plans.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a San Francisco, California-based firm with global operations in Europe, Israel, N. America, and Asia-Pac. mxHERO is a two-time winner of the Astors Platinum Award (2019 and 2020) for Best U.S.Homeland Email Security Application and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service or digital bridge that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted customer cloud content management platforms. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails and/or email attachments (both inbound and outbound traffic, from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company’s digital bridge provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, automation of governance, and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content (whether at-rest or in-flight), the security threat surface for customers pursuant to email system breach events is reduced or eliminated. Applications developed for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange/Outlook. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email management and security capabilities with mxHERO’s solutions. Website: www.mxhero.com
About Dropbox
Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.
mxHERO Inc.
mxHERO Inc.
+1 415-942-8211
email us here