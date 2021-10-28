Submit Release
AnswerConnect Helps Plant Over 1 Million Trees Through Giving Back Initiative

The live answering specialists have now planted 1,020,964 trees through their tree planting partner

Just as it takes a whole lot of trees to make a forest, it takes the support of all our clients and employees to make this possible.”
— Natalie Ruiz
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The virtual receptionist provider AnswerConnect has now planted one million trees through their 1 Tree 1 Planet initiative. As leaders gather for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotland next week, this milestone shows the power of green business to promote lasting change.

The project sees AnswerConnect's NGO partner Trees for the Future plant a tree for every customer and every employee, every month. Over the next 100 years, those trees will absorb over one million tons of CO2. The program has contributed to reforestation projects around the world, from the Amazon rainforest to the bushlands of Ghana to the endangered habitats of northeast Australia.
And the planet urgently needs those trees. Forests in 2021 store approximately 400 gigatons of carbon (GtC). Mass reforesting could capture up to five billion tons of emissions per year. That’s half the current level of emissions from fossil fuels.

Natalie Ruiz, CEO of AnswerConnect, said:
“Planting one million trees is a true testament to the value of giving back. Over their lifetime, those trees will play a small but vital role in capturing carbon and nourishing our planet. Above all those trees represent the power of working together toward a common goal. Just as it takes a whole lot of trees to make a forest, it takes the support of all our clients and employees to make this possible.”

The giving back program is part of the company’s commitment to the triple bottom line - people, planet and purpose. With the support of its customers and employees, AnswerConnect has been able to give back to the planet. As leaders gather for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow this month, this milestone shows the power of green business to promote lasting change.

Fraser Wilson
AnswerConnect
+1 800-700-8888
fraser.wilson@anywhere.co
AnswerConnect Helps Plant Over 1 Million Trees Through Giving Back Initiative

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Telecommunications


