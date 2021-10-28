AnswerConnect Plants More Than One Million Trees Through Giving Back Initiative
Live Answering Provider Reaches Major Milestone through tree planting partner
This huge milestone simply wouldn’t be possible without our customers and the wider AnswerConnect team.”EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- The live answering provider AnswerConnect has now planted more than one million trees through their 1 Tree 1 Planet initiative. As leaders gather for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow next week, this milestone shows the power of green business to promote lasting change.
The project sees AnswerConnect's NGO partner Trees for the Future plant a tree for every customer and every employee, every month. Over the next 100 years, those trees will absorb over one million tonnes of CO2. Trees for the Future has so far planted over 225.1 million trees and restored 58,605 acres of forest. In time, those trees will sequester roughly four and a half million metric tons of CO2.
And the planet urgently needs those trees. Forests in 2021 store approximately 400 gigatons of carbon (GtC). Mass reforesting could capture up to five billion tons of emissions per year. That’s half the current level of emissions from fossil fuels.
Fraser Wilson, Director of Mattering & Impact at AnswerConnect, said:
“This huge milestone simply wouldn’t be possible without our customers and the wider AnswerConnect team. It’s a small contribution to the planet but it points to a wider push for corporate accountability, and a recognition that we all have a responsibility to give back to the planet we call home.”
The giving back program is part of the company’s commitment to the triple bottom line - people, planet and purpose. With the support of its customers and employees, AnswerConnect has been able to give back to the planet.
