Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Post on OMEGA Seamaster and Bond Film, ‘No Time to Die’
The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches.
We are huge James Bond fans, huge OMEGA fans, and truly huge fans when these two brands collaborate on anything relating to watches and timekeeping.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in OMEGA watch repair, is proud to announce a new blog post celebrating the collaboration between OMEGA and the James Bond movie franchise, that is the new ‘No Time to Die’ movie and the new Omega Seamaster 300M 007 edition. The collaboration between these two brands marks twenty-five years of creativity.
— Ron Gordon
“We are huge James Bond fans, huge OMEGA fans, and truly huge fans when these two brands collaborate on anything relating to watches and timekeeping,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “We are so excited about the new movie and really excited to see the first OMEGA Seamaster to come into the shop. We consistently see many vintage OMEGA watches coming into the shop for inspections, tune-ups, and repairs, seeing as the collaboration and brand partnership is now twenty-five years old.”OMEGA watch repair in New York City for the latest James Bond-inspired watches
Persons who want to learn more about OMEGA watches and this announcement can visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2021/10/no-time-to-die/. The blog post has links more information about the film and about the watch. It explains, for examples, that this was the first film in the James Bond franchise that used 65 mm IMAX film cameras and the first to have a budget in excess of a quarter million dollars. As for the OMEGA watch, it’s exciting because it is relatively affordable at less than $10,000 and has many key design-features. Plus its unique orange and black coloring builds on many themes in the movie, making it stylish on any New Yorker’s wrist. As Christmas and the Holidays approach, this “non-limited” watch also makes an excellent entre-level gift for any young man who may be fascinated by fast cars, beautiful women, and the lifestyle made famous in the James Bond franchise.
FINDING OMEGA WATCH REPAIR IN NEW YORK CITY
Here is background on this release. OMEGA is one of the most popular watch brands that Ron sees in his watch repair shop. Conveniently located in Midtown not far from Grand Central Station, Ron brings watch repair to New York residents who own luxury watches. Many New Yorkers inherit a watch such as an OMEGA Seamaster from a parent or grandparent. Others purchase one on eBay or from a dealer in pre-owned watches. Many are fascinated by the James Bond franchise and the collaboration with OMEGA that has created a collectible series of historic watches. Still others have the luck to find one in an abandoned drawer or attic. However one comes into the possession of an OMEGA watch, the next best step is to bring it into Ron for an inspection, tune-up, and (if necessary) a repair. No one has a reputation better than Ron as being the best watch repair in New York City for OMEGA.
ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR
