Rhode Island Pension Fund Outperforms Stock Market in September

The Rhode Island pension fund continued its steady performance during September 2021, returning -0.19% and significantly the U.S. stock market, which returned -4.49% as measured by the Russell 3000 index during the same period.

"Our Back-to-Basics Investment strategy is helping is to support economic opportunity and financial stability in Rhode Island by strengthening the pension fund that thousands of Rhode Islander families rely on for retirement security," said Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "Even during times of market volatility, Rhode Islanders can count on our steady stewardship of their retirement investments."

As of September 30, 2021, the fund has outperformed a traditional 60% stock /40% bond benchmark over the past year by a wide margin, 21.73% versus 15.52%, ending with more than $10.3 billion of assets.

Additional information about the Rhode Island pension system, including the 'Back to Basics' investment strategy and performance, can be found online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's "Transparent Treasury" initiative at investments.treasury.ri.gov.

All performance is reported on a "net of fees" basis.

