At 12.2% CAGR from 2021, Plasma Therapy Market Size is Projected to Reach $822.5 Million by 2028 – Meticulous Research®
Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure Platelet-rich Plasma, Platelet-rich Fibrin), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Cosmetology, Rheumatology), End UserREDDING, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meticulous Research®, in its latest publication, titled “ Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure Platelet-rich Plasma, Platelet-rich Fibrin), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Cosmetology, Rheumatology, Ophthalmology), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes)- Forecast to 2028”, states that the plasma therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to reach $882.5 million by 2028.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors, such as the advantages offered by PRP treatment; increasing awareness towards PRP therapies; rising prevalence of musculoskeletal, sports, & orthopedic injuries; and the growing number of cosmetic procedures worldwide. In addition, increasing PRP treatments and advancing healthcare in emerging economies are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for platelet rich plasma therapy providers.
However, the availability of alternatives for PRP treatment and side-effects associated with PRP is expected to restrain the growth of the platelet rich plasma therapy market to some extent during the forecast period. Moreover, the stringent regulatory framework for PRP use is the major challenging factor observed in this market.
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on type (pure platelet-rich plasma, leukocyte-rich PRP, platelet-rich fibrin, leukocyte & platelet rich fibrin), application (orthopedics and traumatology, dermatology and cosmetology, rheumatology, stomatology and odontology, ophthalmology, others), end user (hospitals and clinics, research institutes), and geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Based on geography, the plasma therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global PRP therapy market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region in the global plasma therapy market is primarily attributed to the presence of leading PRP providers in the region, a large number of patients suffering from orthopedic problems, the presence of leading PRP manufacturers, support from the government, and rising usage of PRP in cosmetic & dermatologic applications.
Based on type, the platelet rich plasma therapy market is segmented into pure PRP, leukocyte–rich PRP, pure platelet-rich fibrin, and leukocyte and platelet rich fibrin. In 2021, the pure PRP segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall plasma therapy market. Low probability of side-effects and preferred method for point-of-care therapy over surgical procedures are factors responsible for driving the demand for pure PRP in the market.
Based on application, the overall plasma therapy market is segmented into orthopedics & traumatology, rheumatology, dermatology & cosmetology, ophthalmology, stomatology & odontology, and other applications. In 2021, the orthopedics & traumatology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall platelet rich plasma therapy market. PRP therapy accelerates the healing of bone injuries by stimulating osteoblasts. Additionally, the growing number of patients with musculoskeletal injuries globally is expected to drive the demand for PRP for orthopedics and traumatology application in the market.
Based on end user, the overall plasma therapy market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and research institutes. In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to account for a largest share of the platelet rich plasma therapy market. The rising number of physicians recommending PRP therapy, ease of procedure, and successful outcomes are some of the key factors that attribute to the large market share of this segment.
The report provides competitive intelligence in terms of financials, growth strategies, product portfolios, and geographic presence of some of the key players in this market, including Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Synthes Inc. (U.S.), Dr PRP USA LLC (U.S.), EmCyte Corporation (U.S.), Exactech Inc. (U.S.), Global Stem Cells Group, Inc. (U.S.), Celling Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Juventix Regenerative Medical LLC (U.S.) among others.
