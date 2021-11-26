IntelliDialer for Salesforce announces the release of its new version
Intelliverse announces new release of its successful Dialer for SalesforcePLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelliverse, a leading cloud-based communication solution platform, has announced the release of a new version of its successful IntelliDialer, a completely integrated solution for outbound calling. IntelliDialer 2.0 is a powerful Sales Dialer app that comes with a new set of features and functionality to help Sales agents boost their sales dialing efficiency and calls per hour by 500%. The Salesforce Dialer application shifts the manual sales dialing process to an automated one with 100% data accuracy, allowing you to call a large number of leads quickly.
With features like Self-start service, Real-time reporting, Voicemail drop, Local presence, Click-2-Dial, and Call logging, the latest upgrade makes for a seamless dialing experience. “IntelliDialer has all the essential features of a Dialing software along with the flexibility and price that’s ideal for small and medium-sized businesses,” said David Godlewski, CEO, Intelliverse.
IntelliDialer is a simple, easy to use, and an essential software for Sales Reps. It minimizes human error by removing the stress of manually dialing each lead. The latest version also allows Sales Reps to make 5X more calls than usual, boosting up agent efficiency by up to 50%, and reducing the time spent on completing the tasks manually. The Local Presence feature increases the call rate by up to 40% and also helps the Sales Reps to identify their best sales process. This automation would empower businesses to attract more leads and nurture them into sales opportunities. It is available at an all-inclusive pricing of $49 USD per user per month. Get a 14 day free trial and see how the all new Salesforce dialer works best to suit your business needs.
About Intelliverse
Intelliverse was founded in 1984 with the goal of providing enterprise-grade communications solutions to businesses of all sizes. Intelliverse Open Network (ION) is our consolidated cloud-based voice application platform developed by Intelliverse Labs. The platform is built on a foundation of core components from industry-leading vendors like Acme Packet, Dialogic, Oracle, F5, Audio Codes, IBM and Cisco Devices. We are dedicated to finding customer focused solutions. We focus on understanding the real business needs of customers.
Jerome David
Intelliverse
972-395-5607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Sales Dialer for Salesforce by Intelliverse