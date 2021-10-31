Electric Hair Brush Market 2021-26, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Electric Hair Brush Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Hair Brush Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Electric hair brushes are utilized to comb, dry, and straighten the hair simultaneously. These hairbrushes are currently available in paddle and flat variants with bristles built on a ceramic or tourmaline plate, generating heat that releases negative ions to make hair shiny and smooth. Besides this, electric hair brushes can provide faster and easier straightening without leaving the hair flat or devoid of volume.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Electric Hair Brush Market Trends:

The elevating focus on shiny and straightened hair, especially among the millennial population, due to growing awareness towards personal grooming, is driving the electric hairbrushes market. The rising number of fashion campaigns on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, etc., are also bolstering the product demand. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of electric hairbrushes in salons and other hair care spaces is further propelling the market growth. In addition to this, unhealthy dietary habits are resulting in the escalating occurrences of dryness, rough hair, and hair loss. This, in turn, is also catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, several leading manufacturers are focusing on collaborations and the development of technologically advanced product variants, which will continue to propel the electric hairbrush market in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-hair-brush-market/requestsample

Electric Hair Brush Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Apalus Inc, Dafni, Drybar LLC (Helen of Troy Limited), Glamfields, Koninklijke Philips N.V., L'Oréal S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Revlon Inc., Spectrum Brands Inc., The Conair Group Ltd. and Vega Industries Pvt. Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Flat

• Round

Breakup by Gender:

• Female

• Male

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Beauty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Household

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-hair-brush-market

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Reports:

https://sites.google.com/view/edible-packaging-market/united-states-green-packaging-market-2021-size-share-trends-opportuniti

https://sites.google.com/view/healthcare-industry-report/latin-america-generic-injectables-market-2021-industry-trends-size-share

https://sites.google.com/view/edible-packaging-market/japan-green-packaging-market-report-overview-share-size-growth-opportu

https://sites.google.com/view/retail-market-reports/united-states-textile-recycling-market-2021-size-share-analysis-growth

https://sites.google.com/view/retail-market-reports/india-textile-recycling-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-industry-g

https://sites.google.com/view/technologyresearchreports/asia-pacific-artificial-intelligence-market-2021-size-share-trends-anal

https://sites.google.com/view/edible-packaging-market/gcc-healthcare-packaging-market-report-2021-industry-trends-share-size-g

https://sites.google.com/view/technologyresearchreports/united-states-artificial-intelligence-market-report-industry-growth-size

https://sites.google.com/view/technologyresearchreports/europe-artificial-intelligence-market-2021-industry-share-size-trends-g

https://sites.google.com/view/food-beverages/gcc-halal-food-market-report-2021-size-share-analysis-industry-growth-a

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.