Leaf Global Fintech Named to the Inclusive Fintech 50

Competition Honors 50 Top Startups Driving Financial Inclusion GloballyDENVER, CO, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaf Global Fintech Corporation, an award-winning provider of digital wallet technology for the unbanked in emerging markets, is pleased to announce its selection to the Inclusive Fintech 50. The Center for Financial Inclusion (CFI) recently announced the Inclusive Fintech 50 (IF50) competition’s 2021 cohort, recognizing 50 fintech startups leading the way in helping low-income customers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic. IF50 is sponsored by Visa, MetLife Foundation, and Jersey Overseas Aid & Comic Relief, with support from Accion and IFC. The winners of this year’s competition join winners from previous years in showcasing impactful models through which fintech startups are helping vulnerable, underserved users to improve their financial lives.
The 2021 winners were selected from a pool of 377 applicants, representing 77 countries, with Sub-Saharan Africa representing 44 percent of all candidates. The winning startups represent a range of product offerings, from credit solutions to payments providers and fintech infrastructure. An independent panel of 22 expert judges selected the fintechs through a rigorous process that evaluated inclusivity, innovation, traction, and potential to scale.
“The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of digital payments, which are often a lifeline for vulnerable communities and businesses. Visa believes that digital equity and inclusion are key components of rebuilding for a more inclusive and equitable world, and congratulates this cohort of IF50 winners who are critical to help achieve this vision.” — Beth Hurvitz, Global Head of Social Impact, Visa Inc.
“This exemplary group of IF50 winners demonstrates the impactful role that fintechs play in expanding access to innovative, affordable, and client-centric financial solutions. The shift from basic access and inclusion to a focus on creating sustainable financial health is key to building stronger communities for the long term.” — Tia Hodges, President and CEO, MetLife Foundation.
"We are honored to join the Inclusive Fintech 50 list with amazing companies addressing financial inclusion challenges around the world," said Nat Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Leaf Global Fintech. "Our passion is to leverage technology to deliver life-changing financial services to the unbanked. Our technology is delivered through a blockchain backend accessible over basic phones so you don’t even have to have a smartphone or internet to access the powerful opportunities provided by Leaf," says Tori Samples, CTO and Co-Founder of Leaf Global Fintech.
Inclusive Fintech 50 identifies promising early-stage fintechs driving financial inclusion around the globe through a competitive process led by an independent panel of judges from venture capital, technology, and financial services. Applicants are assessed on the degree to which their target market includes underserved people or businesses, and whether their innovation offers a new value proposition, shows early-stage traction, and can have a noticeable impact on the more than 3 billion financially underserved people globally. Inclusive Fintech 50 is sponsored by Visa, MetLife Foundation, and Jersey Overseas Aid & Comic Relief, with support from Accion and IFC. The initiative is managed by the Center for Financial Inclusion (CFI).
The Leaf Wallet is an innovative mobile app available to both smartphone users (on iOS and Google Play Store) and non-smartphone users through a USSD interface accessed via a short code. Leaf enables the unbanked to store, send, receive, and exchange currencies on their phones. Leaf is currently operational in three countries across East Africa and quickly expanding globally.
