TORANOTEC Named to 2021 Inclusive Fintech 50
Competition Honors Top 50 Global Startups Driving Financial Inclusion and ResilienceTOKYO, JAPAN, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech wealth creation service provider, TORANOTEC Ltd. (hereinafter “TORANOTEC”) is pleased to announce its selection to the 2021 Inclusive Fintech 50 (IF50). Announced on October 27, 2021, the initiative recognizes 50 top Global Fintech startups, addressing special challenges of underserved customer segments.
TORANOTEC is an asset management group with the vision to offer the most accessible entry point to the world of saving and investing, for anyone at any level. TORANOTEC is recreating the way asset management solutions are delivered by pioneering the bridge between financial services and real economy sectors such as retail, travel, telecoms, entertainment and many more.
Through its wealth creation app TORANOKO, it offers a wealth solution that leverages technology to accept cash, loyalty points, airline miles and more into investment funds. TORANOTEC redefines financial inclusion in a class leading digital wealth solution that lowers the barrier to investing through creating the intersection of the transactions of daily life and long-term wealth creation.
At TORANOTEC, we enable a world in which everyone can make investing a natural, embedded part of daily life to develop the next generation of investors and beyond.
TORANOTEC was selected from nearly 300 eligible applicants from around the world by an independent judging panel of 22 industry leading experts, based on four criteria: Inclusivity, Innovation, Scale Potential, and Traction.
On receiving this recognition, Justin Balogh, TORANOTEC’s President & CEO said,
“We are honored to join the IF50 cohort. Our passion is to bring about financial inclusion by making investing a natural and embedded part of everyday life. We look forward to engaging with the members of the IF50 network to bring about further innovation.”
IF50 is sponsored by Visa, MetLife Foundation, and Jersey Overseas Aid & Comic Relief, with support from Accion and IFC. The initiative is managed by the Center for Financial Inclusion (CFI).
About TORANOKO
TORANOKO is a unique investing app provided by fintech wealth creation provider TORANOTEC, through its asset management subsidiary. The app is a gateway through which small increments of cash and loyalty program points can be invested into globally diversified portfolios. Through TORANOKO, TORANOTEC offers the easiest possible entry point to begin investing. https://toranotec.com/en/
