Companies In The Barbecue And Grill Market Focus On Improved Functionality

Barbecue And Grill Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Barbecue And Grill Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the barbecue and grill market are developing barbecue and grill enabled with Wi-Fi for improved functionality. The grills are fitted with digital screens, which makes cooking a lot easier by easily seeing the temperature of the grill through the screen, or on the user’s smartphone. When connected over Wi-Fi these grills can be monitored even when the user is not beside the grill. For instance, US based Green Mountain Grills offers Wi-Fi enabled pellet grills which have a thermal sensor system that keeps reading and monitoring the internal grill temperature during the whole cooking session and can be accessed from other locations also. Other companies such as Traeger, Rec-Tec and Weber also offer advanced WiFi-enabled grills which allows to control and monitor the grill from afar.

The barbecue and grill market size reached a value of nearly $3.44 billion in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3.44 billion in 2020 to $4.54 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.6%. The barbecue and grill market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 and reach $5.61 billion in 2030.

The increase in cooking activities during the pandemic is expected to boost the demand for barbecue and grill in the forecast period. With more people opting to cook cuisines at homes, the demand for household barbecues is expected to increase. For instance, according to a 2020 survey by HUNTER among 1,005 Americans between the ages of 18-73, it was found that more than half (54%) of consumers report cooking more and 75% of these consumers said that they have become more confident in the kitchen. Among the Americans who were cooking more, more than half (51%) reported that they will continue to do so when the coronavirus crisis comes to an end. Also, a 2020 survey of 2,200 US consumers found that the intention to keep up with home cooking is especially strong among younger demographics, with 43% of Gen Z respondents saying they intend to cook at home more after the pandemic is over. The increase in cooking activities among people during the pandemic is expected to increase the demand for barbecue and grill in the forecast period.

Read More On The Global Barbecue And Grill Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barbecue-and-grill-global-market

Major players covered in the global barbecue and grill market are The Middleby Corporation LLC., Napoleon, Weber-Stephen Products, Traeger, NexGrill.

TBRC’s barbecue and grill market report is segmented by product into built-in grills, freestanding grills, portable grills, by application into household, commercial, by fuel type into gas, charcoal, electric.

The commercial market was the largest segment of the barbecue and grill market segmented by application, accounting for 72.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the barbecue and grill market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2025.

Barbecue And Grill Market 2021 - By Product (Built-In Grills, Freestanding Grills, Portable Grills), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Fuel Type (Gas, Charcoal, Electric), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides barbecue and grill global market overview, forecast barbecue and grill global market size and growth for the whole market, barbecue and grill global market segments, and geographies, barbecue and grill market trends, barbecue and grill global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Barbecue And Grill Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5330&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Electric Stoves, Microwave Ovens, Barbecues And Grills, Others - Household Cooking Appliances), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Fuel Type (Cooking Gas, Electricity), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-cooking-appliance-global-market-report

Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Grill, Solo, Convection), By Application (Commercial, Household), By Structure (Counter Top, Built-In), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channel), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microwave-ovens-global-market-report

Restaurants And Mobile Food Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Full-Service Restaurants, Limited-Service Restaurants, Cafeterias, Grill Buffets, And Buffets, Mobile Food Services), By Ownership (Chain Market, Standalone Market), By Pricing (High-End, Economy), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restaurants-and-mobile-food-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/