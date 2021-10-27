Key Players In The Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Industry Are Using Combination Therapy Over Monotherapy

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of combination therapy over monotherapy is one of the latest ongoing trend in the pancreatic cancer drugs market. Major players in the market understand that the combination of two or more drugs is a suitable way to increase the efficacy of the drugs and thus increasing the rate of survival of patients being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Some of the companies investing in the combination therapy are Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced initiation of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (AVENGER 500) of CPI-613 (devimistat) in combination with Modified FOLFIRINOX as first line treatment for patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer in December 2018 and Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the presentation of new clinical data on APX005M in combination therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is expected to drive the growth of the pancreatic cancer drugs market. With the rise in number of pancreatic cancer cases, the demand for drugs is expected to increase as well, which will drive the growth of the market. The number of cancer cases have increased mainly due to ageing population and increase in number of people suffering from obesity. For instance, in April 2018, 75% of new cases of pancreatic cancer patients’ age is between 55-84 years old. Also, in 2018, it has been observed that, in the US the incidence of pancreatic cancer has increased by 0.5% year on year for more than a decade.

The global pancreatic cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $600 million in 2020 to $610 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $710 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Major players covered in the global pancreatic cancer drugs industry are Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffman LA Rouch, Clovis Oncology, Pfizer, Novartis AG.

TBRC’s global pancreatic cancer drugs market report is segmented by type into endocrine pancreatic cancer, exocrine pancreatic cancer, by end user into hospitals, clinics, others, by drugs into afinitor, erlotinib, hydrochloride everolimus, 5-fu, flurouracil, gemcitanine, abraxane.

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer, Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Drugs (Afinitor, Erlotinib, Hydrochloride Everolimus, 5-FU, Flurouracil, Gemcitanine, Abraxane), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pancreatic cancer drugs global market overview, forecast pancreatic cancer drugs market size and growth for the whole market, pancreatic cancer drugs market segments, and geographies, pancreatic cancer drugs market trends, pancreatic cancer drugs market drivers, pancreatic cancer drugs market restraints, pancreatic cancer drugs market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and pancreatic cancer drugs market market shares.

