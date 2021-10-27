Threat Intelligence Market Size Along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations

AMR Logo

Threat intelligence market is primarily driven by increasing uniqueness in the attacking techniques leaving the data vulnerable.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in adoption of threat intelligence solution by SMEs, evolution of next generation security solutions in many organization & SMEs, and high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors are the major factors that drive the growth of the threat intelligence market.

In addition, rise in incidences of security breaches and cyber-crime in an organization fuel the growth of the threat intelligence market. However, lack of skilled security professionals and higher cost hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in threat intelligence and growth in the adoption of cloud-based technology by SMEs in threat intelligence are anticipated to provide major opportunities for threat intelligence market growth.

The threat intelligence market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region.

In terms of component, the market is divided into solution and services. As per deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of organization size, the market is classified into large size organization and small and medium size organization.

Based on application, the market is segmented into information security management, log management, risk management, identity & access management, and others. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in the threat intelligence market analysis are IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Anomali Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, Webroot Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Farsight Security Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

