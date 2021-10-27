Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / DUI / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B404420

TROOPER: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 26th, 2021, approximately 2222 hours

LOCATION: Oxbow Road, Pittsford,  Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault, DUI, DLS                 

                        

 

ACCUSED: Stephan Weber

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

 

Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 26th, 2021, approximately 2222 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a family fight that occurred at Oxbow Road in, Pittsford, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who stated that he/she was assaulted by a household/family member. The accused was identified as Stephan Weber (32) of Pittsford, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Weber, was driving while his privilege to operate a motor-vehicle in the State of Vermont was criminally suspended. While speaking with Weber he showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI.  Weber was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing.

 

 

Weber is scheduled to appear in Court on 10/27/2021 at 1230 PM

 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: October 27th, 2021 at 1230

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

