Umbra Companies Inc. Takes the Initiative to Provide Shelter to Homeless Veterans in Oregon

And encourages investors to take part in this movement.

Umbra Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UCIX)

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran homelessness is a serious issue for the entire nation. The men and women who fought for their country should never have to stay homeless, but a huge percentage of them do.

Since 2010, the number of homeless veterans was consistent, or on the decline. However, authorities noticed an increment in the number when the Department of Housing and Urban Development conducted its annual report on homelessness in January 2020.

Considering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that appeared after January, authorities fear the number of homeless veterans might have increased even more after the report was published. If the speculations are correct, there could be a massive surge in the total number of homeless veterans due to increased unemployment and lockdowns.

At any given night in Oregon, there are more than 1,300 veterans who sleep without a shelter. Authorities have no idea how high this number now is due to COVID-19.

HUD conducted a similar survey in January 2021. However, its results have not been published yet.

To fight the growing calamity of veteran homelessness, UMBRA Companies Inc. (UCIX) is planning several housing projects all over the country, including Oregon. The purpose of these projects is to provide safe and suitable shelter to homeless veterans and their families.

To make these projects succeed, UMBRA is actively looking for and encouraging investors and other powerful entities to invest in this cause. Interested individuals can learn more about the projects or invest in them by clicking here.

