Cheddar Cheese Market Survey By Product( Blocks, Cubes), By Source(Cattle Milk, Goat Milk),Sales Channel(HoReCa, Trade )
Growing utilization of cheddar cheese in various types of cuisines across the world is expected to lead to increase in the productionROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumption of cheddar cheese in sufficient amounts can be an optimum source of daily nutrition for adult consumers. Increasing influence of dairy products in consumer diets continues to pave way for sales of cheddar cheese products. However, manufacturers of cheddar cheese are expected to witness a sluggish growth in the years to come. Comparative studies that gauge the benefits over health risks of consuming highly processed dairy products such as cheddar cheese will have an assertive impact on the growth of global cheddar cheese market. Companies are expected to shift their focus towards development of new products for cheddar cheese, exploring new ways to improve taste and popularity of this country cheese.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, which are expected to transform the future of the cheddar cheese market, in turn, creating flourishing avenues for prominent companies as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of cheddar cheese.
According to the Fact.MR Report, global market for cheddar cheese will have soared at less than 3% CAGR, procuring a little over US$ 38.6 Bn in value by the end of 2022.
Consumers across the globe are becoming more aware regarding their diet & health, and are significantly changing their diet plans to adopt a diet that is rich in nutrients and protein. As a result, manufacturers of cheddar cheese are attempting to make their portfolio more nutritious, following the recent growing protein trend in the food industry.
Rising consumer mindfulness regarding newer approaches towards weight reduction, anti-aging, and other wellness related issues through the utilization of normally sourced protein is convincing numerous manufacturers to offer protein-fortified products with numerous health benefits.
Market Segmentation
Product
Blocks
Cubes
Slice
Spread
Spray
Source
Cattle Milk
Goat Milk
Sheep Milk
Application
Processed Cheese
Snacks & Savory
Bakery & Confectionery
Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments
Ready Meals
Other Applications
Sales Channel
HoReCa
Modern Trade
Specialty Stores
Departmental Stores
Convenience Stores
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
MEA
Global Cheddar Cheese Market: Forecast Highlights
Almost 40% of cheddar cheese produced in the world is sourced from goat milk. This trend will prevail throughout the forecast period, and the global market for cheddar cheese will also witness a gradual uptick in demand for cattle milk-sourced cheddar cheese products.
Being a refrigerator staple in the UK, Europe will continue to remain the largest market for cheddar cheese through 2022. Increasing diary production, coupled with rising levels of nutrient deficiency among European consumers, will boost the sales of cheddar cheese in Europe throughout the forecast period.
On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will showcase fastest growth for cheddar cheese market. Over the forecast period, the cheddar cheese market in APEJ region will expand at more than 3% CAGR, which is relatively higher growth compared to estimates on lucrative regions such as Europe and North America.
In 2017, more than US$ 8 Bn worth of cheddar cheese will be sold in the global market in the form of cheese blocks. As the demand for blocks of cheddar cheese rises, that of cheddar cheese sprays declines. The report distinctly projects a listless growth in sales of cheddar cheese sprays through 2022.
Cheddar cheese sold in food & beverage processing units will contribute to more than US$ 16 Bn revenues by 2022-end. Food & beverage processing will not only be the largest application for cheddar cheese, but will also reflect a relatively speedy growth compared to revenues accounted by Horeca and household applications.
The report also projects that wholesale trade, distributor sale and direct selling will be collectively viewed as largest sales channel for cheddar cheese, procuring more than one-third of global revenues through 2022.
Market Key Players
Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V.
Sargento Foods Inc.
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
Mondelez International, Inc.
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
Groupe Lactalis S.A.
Almarai – Joint Stock Company
Associated Milk Producers, Inc.,
Arla Foods amba.
