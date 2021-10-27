ZeroDown Software Delivers Ultra-High Availability for Azure Stack HCI Environments at Microsoft Ignite
ZeroDown announces full support for new Microsoft Azure Stack HCI feature update, delivering new levels of high availability for workloads running hybrid cloud.
“ZeroDown Software delivers a robust foundation to Microsoft Azure Stack HCI deployments to help eliminate data loss and downtime, in a cost-effective, easy to deploy solution.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZeroDown® is announcing full support for the new Microsoft Azure Stack HCI feature update, delivering new levels of ultra-high availability for Microsoft workloads running across the hybrid cloud.
— Talal Alqinawi, senior director, Azure Marketing, Microsoft Corp.
ZeroDown Software enhances Microsoft Azure Stack HCI deployments through eliminating downtime from planned or unplanned outage events, while delivering recovery to immediate transactional states (RPO=zero). The ZeroDown solution avoids the delay and complexity of traditional disaster recovery plans, while fitting seamlessly into existing Microsoft Azure Stack HCI deployments through a non-intrusive and agent-less software platform that is easy to implement and support.
“Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is becoming the hybrid cloud of choice for many IT organizations enterprises, says Alan Gin, Founder and CEO of ZeroDown Software. As more business-critical applications are deployed on the Azure Stack HCI platform, transactional-level continuous availability becomes a core requirement, and we feel ZeroDown software is designed to meet these needs.”
How ZeroDown Software Enhances Microsoft Azure Stack HCI Deployments
ZeroDown’s patented active-active Always Available™ technology protects all in-flight transactions and data with a virtually unbroken continuous uptime, a zero Recovery Point Objective (RPO), and no data sync up issues or lost transactions during recovery.
• ZeroDown’s Always Available™ technology is a non-intrusive, agent-less, software solution designed to continuously journal and automatically sync every transaction across 1+n locations.
• All servers in the Azure Stack Clusters are “hot” and are “active.” There is no server hierarchy, and consequently no single point of failure.
• All transactions, data exchanges, and other network activities occur equally and simultaneously on multiple secure application servers even when separated by hundreds of miles.
“ In today’s global economy, ensuring continuous and uninterrupted business operations is no longer a luxury, it’s a requirement” said Talal Alqinawi, senior director, Azure Marketing, Microsoft Corp. “ZeroDown Software delivers a robust foundation to Microsoft Azure Stack HCI deployments to help eliminate data loss and downtime, in a cost-effective, easy to deploy solution.”
As an active member of the Microsoft Azure Stack Partner Program – ZeroDown software is available for direct access through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. For more information contact ZeroDown software at www.ZeroDownSoftware.com
Mike Richmond
ZeroDown Software
+ +1 844-976-3696
email us here
ZeroDown® Software – Hybrid Multi-Cloud Demo