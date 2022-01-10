Bitfari Foundation Expects DAOs to be the Next Crypto Revolution

Bitfari Advertising DAO

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decentralized Autonomous Organizations or DAOs might be what's next for the crypto revolution. The concept of self-governing businesses that run tied to a blockchain and distribute profits algorithmically might be the next stop for crypto.

According to Wikipedia, a DAO is an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government. As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles.

Bitcoin is considered to be the first fully functional DAO. A money network governed by programmed rules, that functions autonomously, and is coordinated through a consensual protocol. But now that smart contract platforms such as Ethereum have blossomed, a new playing field for more complex DAOs has emerged.

One of these types of novel blockchains is called Bitfari. An advertising DAO that buys and acquires ad space in bulk, passing deep discounts and free targeting technologies to its users. Bitfari sells deeply discounted ads on digital billboards, smartphones, TVs, and computers to advertisers while providing targeted content to end-users.

Another popular DAO is the ConstitutionDAO, an autonomous organization formed to acquire a copy of the US Constitution. According to Bloomberg News the effort "showed the power of the DAO ... has the potential to change the way people buy things, build companies, share resources and run nonprofits." Such is the power of this new technology, it promises to change the way we organize and provides alternatives to mediums of payment, advertising, and product provisioning.

The ConstitutionDAO raised $47 million in Ether cryptocurrency but lost to a bid of $43.2 million in the Sotheby's auction. Meanwhile Bitfari is has achieved a fully diluted market capitalization of $45 million at the time of this writing.

What is a DAO?