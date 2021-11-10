IX Swap partners with HKVAX

IX Swap is thrilled to announce our collaboration with HKVAX as our next broker-dealer & exchange partner that plans to integrate with the IX Swap platform.

IX Swap collaborates with HKVAX as their next broker-dealer & exchange partner that plans to integrate with the IX Swap platform.Their collaboration plans to provide additional broker-dealer and custody services regarding security tokens and will provide additional exposure and reach to different users in Hong Kong and the region."Smart, Safe, Seamless and Secure virtual asset trading experience" is HKVAX's motto.HKVAX is a virtual asset exchange based in Hong Kong that enables prime virtual assets, trading users. They also provide customized services for organizations contemplating investments in the virtual assets and financial technology divisions. In addition to this, HKVAX carries a 24/7 Real-Time transaction function where users can trade with the support of sufficient liquidity for its trading operations to run smoothly. Their vision is to connect financial institutions en route to the virtual asset market by building institutional-grade infrastructures and ecosystems that fit the traditional financial world.HKVAX works primarily with fiat-virtual asset trading; in turn, compliance and regulatory abidance requirements come in more excellent standards, calling for more comprehensive financial licensing and traditional banking support. In the end, one of their goals is to bring financial organizations, professional investors, and alliance partners together to speed up the path to the virtual asset market. HKVAX has been working around the clock to provide a tier-one product in its space, and according to their roadmap, HKVAX is acquiring its licenses and going live in 2021!For more information, please visit: http://www.hkvax.com HKVAX commented:"We are excited to explore the partnership with IXSwap to collectively solve the largest problem for tokenized securities — liquidity. Here at HKVAX, we've been pouring a lot of our resources on tokenized Securities (STOs) since 2019, and we believe this partnership between CEX & DEX can potentially bring our industry to the next level. Solving a huge pain point, benefiting investors, issuers, and platform operators." — Sam Fok (Chief Operating Officer, HKVAX)Julian Kwan, CEO at IX Swap, also commented:"IX Swap has been built protocol and STO exchange and custodian agnostic, forging our next partnership with HKVAX opens up the Hong Kong market and brings another quality partner and network to the IX Swap community. HKVAX understands the potential and sees the benefit of integrating with IX Swap to create liquidity pools for their STOs. We are excited to grow volume and product with HKVAX and bring more use cases to the IXS token."IX Swap is the "Uniswap" for STOs and TSOs, the regulatory and liquidity solution for security tokens and tokenized stocks.IX Swap will be the FIRST platform to provide liquidity pools and automated market-making functions for the STO/TSO industry. The platform will facilitate the trading of security tokens through licensed custodians and security brokers which will provide actual ownership and claim over these real-world assets.