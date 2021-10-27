Escape Room Book for Puzzle and Game Lovers Offers Strategy Secrets in Time for Holiday Outings
PLANNING YOUR ESCAPE opens the door to escape room adventures
PLANNING YOUR ESCAPE gives people the tools they need to succeed and have an amazing time with friends and family this holiday season playing any in-person or online escape room, puzzle or board game.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With increasing interest in reconnecting with others during the holidays after the isolation of the pandemic, along with reopening of entertainment venues (including more than 2,000 escape room facilities in the United States), Meridian Adventure Co. announces the release of PLANNING YOUR ESCAPE: Strategy Secrets to Make You an Escape Room Superstar, a new book by L.E. Hall from Simon & Schuster.
— L.E. Hall
PLANNING YOUR ESCAPE, written by Portland, Oregon-based author, puzzle-maker, artist, and immersive environment and narrative designer L.E. Hall, offers 320 pages covering a broad range of topics related to escape rooms, including:
● A history of puzzles and experiential entertainment, from the 4,000-year-old dexterity puzzles of Mohenjo-daro to the spectacle of immersive theater installations like Secret Cinema, Meow Wolf, and Sleep No More
● Different types of escape rooms, and solvable examples of the common puzzles they employ
● Common escape room player personality types, and how best to work with them
● Advice for constructing your own escape rooms and puzzle hunts
"Games bring people together, and virtual or in-person escape rooms are a fun way to spend time with friends or family over the holidays,” Hall said. “My goal with PLANNING YOUR ESCAPE is to give people the tools they need to succeed and have an amazing time with friends and family playing puzzles, escape rooms and board games. The book is for any lover of games, puzzles, and play, no matter what their level of experience."
Hall enlisted a cast of experts and colleagues in developing a book that would share tips from insiders with escape room enthusiasts, puzzle fans, and aspiring experience designers.
“I wanted to teach readers how to wow their friends and family and impress their co-workers with their newly-acquired escape room skills, and basically help them never enter a game room they can’t get out of again,” she continued. "The book also talks about the history of immersive entertainment, and how we got to escape rooms today.
“Escape room plots are increasingly part of popular culture, now appearing frequently in television episodes and films. I think a lot of people are curious about escape rooms, but maybe feel intimidated by them. My hope is that this book will maximize players’ chances of solving the puzzles they’ll encounter in escape rooms, while ensuring that everyone has a good time along the way, especially when they gather for the holidays.”
Hall is also a proponent for escape room owners and operators world-wide, and hopes that her book will encourage families and groups of friends and co-workers to venture out this season for shared adventures.
“With so many escape rooms available in cities and communities across the country, my wish is that people would not only enjoy giving this book, but pair it with tickets to their local escape room,” she said. "Many companies offer in-person experiences as well as virtual ones that can be played from home with people near or far."
For more information on PLANNING YOUR ESCAPE: Strategy Secrets to Make You an Escape Room Superstar by L.E. Hall (ISBN13: 9781982140342), visit Planning Your Escape by L.E. Hall.
ABOUT L.E. HALL
L.E. Hall is a writer, puzzle-maker, artist, and immersive environment and narrative designer living in Portland, Oregon. Her work focuses on the intersections between art, culture, and technology, especially in games and play. She designs escape room puzzle games with Meridian Adventure Co. in Portland, Oregon, and is the author of Katamari Damacy for Boss Fight Books. She has spoken about escape room games, puzzle design, player behavior, aond environmental storytelling at conferences, festivals, and workshops around the world. Hall is the subject of an upcoming documentary about a 14-year global quest to solve the “Find Satoshi” puzzle, https://findsatoshi.com/.
