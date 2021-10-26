Post Session Report :: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

SB 814, PN 993 (Yudichak) – amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) by adding two new sections, §5104.2 (Evading arrest or detention on foot) and §5104.3 (Harming a police animal while evading arrest or detention).

Amendment A02766 (Yudichak) – The amendment does not change the grading for:

Fleeing arrest for a felony or misdemeanor resulting in death of a person – F2 (formerly a F1).

Fleeing arrest for a felony or misdemeanor resulting in serious bodily injury of another person – remains a F3.

Fleeing arrest for a felony or misdemeanor – remains a M-2.

Except as provided above, Fleeing arrest graded as a summary offense (formerly a M2).

Evading arrest resulting in serious bodily injury or death of a police animal – F3 (formerly F2).

Evading arrest resulting in bodily injury of a police animal – M3 (formerly F3).

The amendment passed by a vote of 37-13 and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 36-14 was recorded on the bill.

SB 827 PN 1009 (J. Ward) – An Act establishing the Weigh Station Preclearance Program in the Pennsylvania State Police; and providing for criteria for preclearance system and devices and for data access. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 425, PN 1495 (Dowling) – Amends the Liquor Code to allow liquor licensees that are permanently closing to sell their remaining liquor and wine to other liquor licensees and to provide temporary opportunities to aid liquor licensees during and after the emergency declaration.

Amendment A02745 (K. Ward) – Makes technical amendments to update the bills language related to COVID emergency declaration. Also extends the sunset date from Dec. 31, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2024 for the extended service area and offsite catering provisions of the bill.

The amendment passed by a voice vote. A vote of 46-4 was recorded on the bill.

SB 705, PN 949 (Vogel) This bill creates the Telemedicine Act, providing for the regulation of telemedicine by professional licensing boards and for the insurance coverage of Telemedicine in the commonwealth. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.