Lawsuit Accuses Mott MacDonald Family of Companies of Discrimination, Wrongful Termination, And Other Unlawful Behavior
Helmer Friedman LLP Represents Former Mott MacDonald Employee Accusing the Mott MacDonald Family of Companies of Illegal Employment Practices
It is illegal for employers to fire or otherwise retaliate against an employee because of that employee’s age, race or national origin or because that employee complains about unlawful activity.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew H. Friedman of Helmer Friedman LLP, announced today the filing of a lawsuit against the Mott MacDonald Family of companies - Mott MacDonald Holdings, Inc., Mott MacDonald Group, Inc., and Mott MacDonald, Inc.
— Andrew H. Friedman
The lawsuit, Abbas Sizar v. Mott MacDonald Holdings, Inc., Mott MacDonald Group, Inc., and Mott MacDonald, Inc. (Los Angeles Superior Court Case No. 21STCV39343), alleges that the Mott MacDonald defendants, in violation of California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act and Labor Code, discriminated against, harassed, and retaliated against Mr. Sizar, among other claims. More specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the Mott MacDonald defendants fired Mr. Sizar and other non-white and older employees and replaced them with younger less experienced, and less qualified white males.
Speaking about the lawsuit, Mr. Sizar’s attorney, Andrew H. Friedman of Helmer Friedman LLP, stated, “California law is clear: it is illegal for employers to fire, demote or otherwise retaliate against an employee because of that employee’s age, race or national origin or because that employee complains about unlawful activity.”
Anyone who wishes to learn more about the Abbas Sizar v. Mott MacDonald Holdings, Inc., Mott MacDonald Group, Inc., and Mott MacDonald, Inc. lawsuit should visit https://www.helmerfriedman.com/mottmacdonald-sued-for-discrimination/. Similarly, if you are a witness or have information that would be relevant to the claims of Mr. Sizar or wish to know more about the lawsuit, please contact Andrew H. Friedman (at 310-396-7714 x. 106 or afriedman@helmerfriedman.com).
Helmer Friedman LLP, a Beverly Hills, California-based law firm, is dedicated to assisting people with a wide array of legal problems. The law firm was founded in order to provide its clients (people; not corporations) with the type of world-class legal representation frequently offered by large corporate law firms to large corporations in a more personalized and less formal environment.
Helmer Friedman LLP is a leader in providing clients with legal representation across a wide spectrum of practice areas, including all aspects of employment law consumer fraud and protection, product liability, false advertising, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death, civil rights violations, antitrust, privacy violations, nursing home neglect, and elder abuse, housing violations, defamation, medical malpractice, sexual harassment by doctors and other types of professionals, entertainment and sports representation.
Helmer Friedman LLP ● 9301 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 609, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 | Phone: (310) 396-7714
Andrew H. Friedman
Helmer Friedman LLP
+1 3103967714
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn