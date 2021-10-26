Washington state welcomes Afghan refugees

Ever since Gov. Dan Evans stood behind South Vietnamese allies fleeing their homeland after the fall of Saigon in 1975, Washington has become a steadfast supporter of our nation’s refugee program.

Much like the Vietnamese who aided American troops, allies in Afghanistan are need support and assistance. President Biden, recognizing the dire circumstances, created “Operation Allies Welcome,” a multi-agency effort to the safe and rapid evacuation of Afghan nationals.

Washington state is stepping up and doing its part.

Gov. Jay Inslee joined businesses, advocates and other leaders who are leading the way on Friday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The governor underscored that Washington is a place of belonging, ready to welcome all arriving Afghans and speaking out the recent upswing in violence against immigrant and Muslim communities.