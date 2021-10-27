Greenapsis Announces Advanced Cybersecurity Measures for Their Streetlight Controllers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenapsis will unveil new, advanced security measures at the LightFair 2021 Conference booth 2114 in New York City from October 27 to October 29, 2021 at the Javits Center as part of its expansion into the United States and Canada markets.
Greenapsis strives for a connected future where its innovation and technology constantly improves the world’s efficiency and sustainability. Security is a key requirement to enable this vision.
Greenapsis enlisted the help of ZenPrivata -a leading data privacy and cybersecurity firm- to implement cyber, data privacy, and physical security controls for Internet of Things (IoT) device certification by Underwriters' Laboratories (UL). Lab testing is planned to begin later this year.
The company’s Smart Streetlight Controls make cities greener by enabling them to take the first step in becoming Smart Cities; the Smart Streetlight Controls saves cities ~10% in electricity due to precise on/off scheduling and makes maintaining the city lighting a walk in the park. Today, more than 100,000 streetlights are controlled with their system.
About Greenapsis:
Greenapsis is a green-tech innovation company that specializes in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. We are experts in the fields of smart industries, smart homes, and smart cities. Our passion lies in obtaining emissions reductions through energy savings for our clients and the planet.
About ZenPrivata:
ZenPrivata is a Boston-based privacy and data security company. Named a "Privacy Startup to Watch in 2021" by The Startup Pill, ZenPrivata enables organizations to standardize and improve their privacy programs.
