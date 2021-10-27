Help Is Available for Oregon Residents Needing Social Security Disability Benefits
People in Oregon whose health problems force them out of work before retirement age can get crucial support from this disability law firm.EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people think about Social Security, they think about retirement.
But Social Security has another major component: disability benefits for people who have to stop working because of debilitating health problems—before they reach retirement age.
Benefits provide monthly income and access to Medicare health coverage. More than 8 million workers receive Social Security Disability benefits across the United States.
It’s a crucial financial lifeline for someone whose ability to make a living is cut off early, but it also includes an elaborate legal system for deciding who should receive benefits. The process involves extensive rules, application forms and steps.
Workers routinely get denied for benefits. People often need help getting through this process. A special breed of attorney—a disability attorney—does this work.
It can be best for people to find this support from nearby lawyers in their local areas. For residents of Oregon, the law firm of Harder, Wells, Baron & Manning provides this service.
The law firm has offices spread across the state, including a Eugene disability law firm office and another location for disability attorneys in Medford.
The local disability lawyer offices can coordinate with local medical clinics and health care providers and navigate local Social Security offices on behalf of workers with injuries and illnesses.
It’s important for people struggling with life-altering medical conditions to understand that this kind of help exists.
