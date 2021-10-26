Wade Fishing the James River in Richmond

The James River in Richmond offers some outstanding opportunities to wade fish in late summer and early fall. In this report, Alex McCrickard, DWR Aquatic Education Coordinator, covers techniques and tactics for fly fishing in the city, as well as the best locations to access the river, and tips for wade fishing safety. Johnathan Harris, DWR Fisheries Biologist, discusses his favorite lures to use to be successful on the James when spin fishing during this time of the year. As an added bonus, we announce our new state record archery longnose gar that was recently approved by our state record fish committee.