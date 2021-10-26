ADMB To Meet Nov 4 vis Zoom

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board will meet on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. via Zoom. During the meeting, the Board will consider grant applications for wildlife and animal damage studies across the state, and receive updates on various issues. The public is invited to attend and public comments are scheduled prior to adjournment. You can attend via computer or phone with the information below. By Computer: Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82684797892?pwd=L2UvemZMNVByUGtvWGlYcVhzdkN0UT09 Meeting ID: 826 8479 7892 Password: 051680

By Phone: +1 253 215 8782 US +1 346 248 7799 US +1 408 638 0968 US +1 669 900 6833 US +1 301 715 8592 US +1 312 626 6799 US +1 646 876 9923 US Password: 051680

A full agenda for the meeting can be found at http://www.wyadmb.com/

The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

• Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department • Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture • Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer • Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer • Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board • Amanda Hulet, Buffalo, Wyoming Board of Agriculture • Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture • Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters • Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban • Vacant, non-consumptive user/wildlife • Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission • Brett Belden, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are: • Russ Bacon , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service • Lori Armstrong, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management • Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.