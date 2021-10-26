VIDEO: Highway Heroes Campaign Trains Thousands of Truck Drivers to Stop Human Trafficking in Inaugural Year
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Highway Heroes Campaign Trains Thousands of Truck Drivers to Stop Human Trafficking in Inaugural Yearwebsite with resources to educate drivers about how to identify victims and report suspected human trafficking. The website also contains a link to the Truckers Against Trafficking training material. The campaign started in October 2020 through a partnership between the Florida Attorney General’s Office and FLHSMV. Since the campaign’s launch, 4,471 commercial truck drivers in Florida are now TAT certified. Additionally, FLHSMV has trained more than 330 Florida Highway Patrol troopers using TAT’s law enforcement training resources. Earlier this year, in advance of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Super Bowl LV, Highway Heroes launched a digital media campaign targeting commercial truck drivers with messaging about human trafficking. Digital messages, aimed at truck drivers through strategic ad placement, encouraged participation in training on how to spot, report and end this horrific crime ahead of the National Football League’s championship game in Tampa. Following the game, Attorney General Moody continued the recruitment efforts, announcing that all PGT Innovations drivers would receive anti-human trafficking training through the Highway Heroes campaign. PGT Innovations is the largest private-sector employer in Sarasota County. To learn more, click here. Highway Heroes is just one of the many anti-human trafficking initiatives spearheaded by Attorney General Moody as Chair of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. The council consists of 15 members ranging from law enforcement officials, prosecutors, legislators and experts in the health, education and social services fields who work to build on existing state and local partnerships to combat human trafficking. Additionally, Attorney General Moody, along with other statewide partners, hosts the Human Trafficking Summit every year. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working together to eradicate all forms of trafficking. The 2021 summit launched on Oct. 5, with nearly 4,000 registrants from more than 40 states. Registration for the summit is still open. To learn more, visit HumanTraffickingSummit2021.com.
For more information about the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, clickhere.
Commercial truck drivers are not the only Floridians who can gear up to combat human trafficking. All citizens can join the fight by learning how to spot and stop human trafficking atYouCanStopHT.com.
If you suspect cases of human trafficking, contact local law enforcement and call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.