With OfficeFLO®, Organizations Can Now Offer Easy-to-Use HIPAA-Compliant Forms to Upload COVID-19 Vaccine Records

HIPAA-compliant forms to upload COVID-19 vaccine records, sign up for a waiting list, and be notified of COVID case exposure, are now available for companies

We provide companies peace of mind that they have reduced the risk of infecting participants of their in-person gatherings with COVID in a HIPAA-compliant way - virtually without increasing overhead” — Jeff Miller, Chief of Technology, OfficeFLO Health Division at Entrespace

WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using its flagship OfficeFLO® platform that was built to serve healthcare organizations, the Entrespace Group has rolled out HIPAA-compliant online forms that any business or organization can deploy to enable participants of in-person activities to securely upload their COVID vaccination cards, sign up for a waiting list (if capacity is restricted) and sign up to receive instant COVID exposure alerts (if a participant of an in-person gathering ends up testing COVID-19 positive).

The OfficeFLO® platform includes 3 easy to use forms:

1) Online HIPAA-Compliant Forms (OfficeFLO® EntreUpload®) for companies and organizations to enable participants of in-person events to securely upload copies of their COVID personal records, such as vaccination cards, test results, etc.

2) Online forms for participants to join a waiting list for use if the demand for the in-person gathering exceeds the capacity (OfficeFLO® Sign Up & Notify). With the waiting list app, developed using the company's proprietary patented technology, when there is a cancellation, subscribers can receive a notification at their verified preferred method of contact (e.g., via email or text message) about the change in the availability, so that they have a chance to take the available spot.

3) Online forms for sending out an urgent COVID exposure alert to all participants at their verified mobile number and/or email address per their preference, if an exposure to a COVID case is discovered (OfficeFLO® Sign Up & Notify).

To learn more about OfficeFLO® HIPAA-compliant online forms for uploading personal COVID-19 records, the waiting list app, and the app for instant alert notifications, or to sign up for a free 30-day trial, please visit https://officeflo.health/covidform.