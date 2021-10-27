With OfficeFLO®, Organizations Can Now Offer Easy-to-Use HIPAA-Compliant Forms to Upload COVID-19 Vaccine Records
HIPAA-compliant forms to upload COVID-19 vaccine records, sign up for a waiting list, and be notified of COVID case exposure, are now available for companies
WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using its flagship OfficeFLO® platform that was built to serve healthcare organizations, the Entrespace Group has rolled out HIPAA-compliant online forms that any business or organization can deploy to enable participants of in-person activities to securely upload their COVID vaccination cards, sign up for a waiting list (if capacity is restricted) and sign up to receive instant COVID exposure alerts (if a participant of an in-person gathering ends up testing COVID-19 positive).
The OfficeFLO® platform includes 3 easy to use forms:
1) Online HIPAA-Compliant Forms (OfficeFLO® EntreUpload®) for companies and organizations to enable participants of in-person events to securely upload copies of their COVID personal records, such as vaccination cards, test results, etc.
2) Online forms for participants to join a waiting list for use if the demand for the in-person gathering exceeds the capacity (OfficeFLO® Sign Up & Notify). With the waiting list app, developed using the company's proprietary patented technology, when there is a cancellation, subscribers can receive a notification at their verified preferred method of contact (e.g., via email or text message) about the change in the availability, so that they have a chance to take the available spot.
3) Online forms for sending out an urgent COVID exposure alert to all participants at their verified mobile number and/or email address per their preference, if an exposure to a COVID case is discovered (OfficeFLO® Sign Up & Notify).
To learn more about OfficeFLO® HIPAA-compliant online forms for uploading personal COVID-19 records, the waiting list app, and the app for instant alert notifications, or to sign up for a free 30-day trial, please visit https://officeflo.health/covidform.
Entrespace Media Relations
Entrespace Group
+1 860-470-4400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other