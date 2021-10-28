GHB Intellect Hires New VP, IP Solutions & Monetization
GHB Intellect San Diego-based intellectual property and engineering consulting firm, announced the hiring of Peter Johnson as VP of IP Solutions & Monetization.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GHB Intellect, a San Diego-based intellectual property and engineering consulting firm, announced the hiring of Peter Johnson as VP of IP Solutions & Monetization. Peter is a certified licensing professional holding 20 years of professional IP experience with patent brokering, negotiation and transaction, and management.
Peter Johnson has helped transact billions of dollars across hundreds of patent transactions for some of the world’s leading technologies and innovators. In his current role as VP of IP Solutions & Monetization at GHB Intellect, he helps leading innovators, institutions, law firms, and corporate entities solve their IP challenges and achieve their IP business goals.
As he looks forward to playing a major role in driving continued success for GHB Intellect and its clients, Mr. Johnson had this to say about the company:
“GHB Intellect leads the industry in applying custom-fit expertise to complex IP problems to produce high-fidelity, high-definition patent solutions. GHB Intellect’s customers achieve focal point sooner and more accurately than their competition. What others try to do using commoditized overseas service offerings or public database searching or even generalized expert assignments, GHB Intellect brilliantly resolves in a fraction of the time through its expertly assigned deep domain experts, who have PhDs with decades of hands-on experience in their relevant industries. GHB Intellect’s speed and quality have yet to be surpassed by imitators. Dr. Ghobad Heidari has become the world’s foremost architect of expert-centric IP solutions. He quickly identifies customer needs, assembles the most adept team or experts, and delivers unsurpassed results. Leaders across the IP industry turn to him - and return year after year - for the singular solutions he offers through GHB Intellect.”
Peter Johnson specializes in medical device, biotech and pharma, health, communications, software, and high-tech areas. He previously founded a patent brokerage firm and served as an executive with world-class patent licensing and IP monetization teams at various organizations, including iCap Patent Brokerage and NantWorks. Prior to that, he supported multi-billion dollar IP owners Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker, Google, IBM, NASA and Novartis as well as leading institutions Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, the Mayo Foundation, and the Cleveland Clinic.
Mr. Johnson worked previously as a patent attorney in California and Utah, holds a J.D. from BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School, and has undergrad training in physics and biology. He is a named inventor on a micro stimulator patent with the late billionaire innovator Alfred Mann. He served with Honorable Chief Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the U.S. District Court of Idaho and former Honorable Chief Judge Randall R. Rader of the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
“Unsurpassed quality inputs from GHB Intellect feed successful results in litigation and transactions. I’m thrilled to help build the patent monetization function at GHB Intellect from its existing base of quality assets and expert work product,” said Mr. Johnson.
About GHB Intellect
At GHB Intellect, we harness our top-notch technical expertise and extensive resources to provide industry-leading intellectual property consulting services to our clients. We have been providing IP support and technical expertise since 2007. With a turn-key, customer-focused project management approach to ensure the quality, consistency, and reliability of each project, and with a growing cadre of 500+ deep-domain experts, we have been expanding our operation year over year for the last 13 years. Our team is very active in the IP and the high-tech and high-sciences communities and we are continuously looking for ways to evolve and improve our services. We enable our clients to realize significant ROI by optimizing each project through highly-specialized experts, state-of-the-art equipment, time- and cost-efficient project management to provide the highest-quality services.
Ghobad Heidari
GHB Intellect
8584427446 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn