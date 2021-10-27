Patrice Ofre Book Release: "Making It Work After An Affair-how to heal, rebuild and restructure after infidelity"

"You are the creator of your emotions; as such, you decide when and if an action will cause you pain or happiness." ~ Patrice Ofre

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Infidelity is not a death sentence. It is an opportunity to rebuild and restructure your relationship." Not only does she teach this, but certified marriage coach, Patrice Ofre, has lived it.In recounting her personal story of betrayal and the journey to restoration, she demonstrates that it is indeed possible to emerge from the storm and build a healthier, more fulfilling marriage.When Patrice Ofre walked down the aisle that blissful September day in 2014, her husband-to-be did not realise that he was also marrying a persistent voice from his bride’s past that would later trap her in fear and unforgiveness. The “trio” would endure a rocky first year, further tested by stark cultural and personality differences. Things came to a head when shortly after a year of marriage, Patrice discovered that her husband was having an affair.What ensued was a relentless whirlwind of fiery arguments, bouts of optimism and suicidal thoughts, interspersed with occasional tender moments. Any random, everyday experience could be catapulted onto the roller coaster of doubt by an overly sensitive Patrice, who simply couldn’t let go of the betrayal. She had “locked [her] husband in a cage” of distrust, and the ever-present voice from her past pressed her to keep him there. The voice seemed to have won when an emotionally drained Patrice actually started asking God to end the marriage.As Patrice continued to wade through the turmoil, another quieter voice emerged, one silently guiding her in another direction. At a pivotal point in the chaos, it revealed that she’d have to change herself first if she ever wanted to restore her marriage. She had sought help from various sources and enjoyed only temporary success, but when she focused on dealing with her triggers, changing negative mindsets, and redefining her view of her husband, she permanently silenced the destructive voice of her past."Making it Work. . . " gives the reader insights into Patrice’s emotionally draining marriage ordeal and tumultuous evolution. As she takes readers along the journey, she shares practical advice on how she and you can change thought patterns and behaviour to eventually create new levels of joy, fulfillment, and meaning in life and relationships.For author interviews and speaking engagements, contact Patrice Ofre at https:// www.patriceofre.com/contact Follow on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn. Subscribe to her YouTube channel.ABOUT THE AUTHORPatrice Ofre is a Certified Marriage Coach and Certified Transformational, Solution-Focused Life Coach. She has helped hundreds of people repair and rebuild their relationships, marriage, and life, teaching them how to rapidly heal, transform, and become a greater them.