Low-Code form builder makes creating HIPAA forms a breeze

KwesForms allows developers to build dynamic HIPAA compliant JavaScript forms with simple HTML.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KwesForms, who is on a mission to help developers build forms with minimal code, today announced the availability of HIPAA forms. Web agencies and Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms in the health industry can now build HIPAA compliant forms at a fraction of the time with low-code.

The adoption of low-code is on the rise. A recent Forrester research predicts that 75% of application development will use low-code platforms and tools by the end of 2021.

“There's no other web form service like it. Developers can build dynamic javascript forms using simple HTML. What usually takes several lines of custom code is reduced to one or two lines,” says Miguel Arias, Co-Founder and Lead Engineer at KwesForms.

Web agencies to enterprise organizations are adopting KwesForms as a form tool for rapid development and cost savings. “We were on a tight deadline, and KwesForms shaved off a sprint's worth of work, enabling us to ship on time and with a quality product,” says Christian Bryant, Engineering Manager at Hopin.

Besides the benefit of rapid form development, it also offers other important HIPAA features. “One of the most beneficial features for admin users is being able to receive PHI in your inbox, securely, and without any setup,” says Erik Gonzalez, Co-Founder and Compliance Officer at KwesForms.

Now developers can enhance a patient’s experience by securely collecting PHI on websites, mobile apps and sending it via email or integrating with other systems using API.

HIPAA mandates administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to ensure the integrity of protected health information (PHI). KwesForms maintains compliance through a proactive, evidence-based, enterprise-level security program.

HIPAA forms are now available. You can learn more at kwesforms.com/hipaa.

