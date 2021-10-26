Submit Release
Inslee statement on Wyman decision to join federal election security office

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement today on Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s decision to lead the Department of Homeland Security's efforts to protect future elections from foreign and domestic interference.

“I spoke to Kim earlier today and congratulated her on her appointment. She has remained independent in the face of partisan challenges and has always done what was best for the strength of our democracy.

“I remember watching Kim certify the 2020 election results last December on the floor of the state Senate. When confronted with the choice of adopting election lies being promulgated by powerful forces in her party, Kim chose to stand by the will of the people. We are a stronger state because of Kim’s endeavors.

“She is a great fit to lead these crucial efforts at the national level and I have no doubt that her expertise, energy and focus will lead to more secure elections and help restore faith in the democratic process.

“I will appoint her replacement in the coming weeks, and I believe that regardless of who it is, they will continue the vital work that Kim and her staff have put in place.”

