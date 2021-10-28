UserGems Raises $20M to Leverage Relationship Data and Trigger Events, Filling Pipelines with Most Likely Buyers
Combining relationship data with sales trigger events and AI, UserGems helps B2B companies generate more revenue and increase qualified leadsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UserGems, a prospecting platform that helps B2B companies generate more revenue by identifying buyers who will most likely buy from them, today announced that it has raised $20 million in Series A funding. The round is led by Craft Ventures with new participation from Battery Ventures and Tiger Global, and continued participation from Uncork Capital and other angel investors. With over 90 mid-market and enterprise customers such as Procore, Medallia, UserTesting, Sisense, BrightTALK, the funding will enable UserGems to accelerate growth with an immediate focus on hiring talent and product development for revenue teams. The new funding brings the company’s total funds raised to $22.4 M.
“The fastest path to a sale is when you combine relationships with trigger events. The former provides trust and the latter provides context,” said UserGems Co-founder and CEO, Christian Kletzl. “Our vision is to bring relationships back into B2B sales and marketing, but at a much larger scale.”
UserGems turns prospecting from cold to warm outreach and helps companies generate more revenue by leveraging artificial intelligence and relationship data with trigger events, like a customer changing jobs, to surface the most relevant buyers for each company. UserGems’ value proposition has proven to be very timely, with the “Great Resignation” predicting 65% of people are expected to change jobs, those customers are more likely to buy the same tools and services they are already familiar with. Additionally, newly hired executives spend 70% of their budget within the first 100 days as they evaluate inherited teams and technologies, making it critical for companies to be in touch with their buyers during this window.
“UserGems is the type of tool that I've been looking for throughout my career. The key is to reach out to your alumni customers at the right time and UserGems helps us achieve that at scale.” - Steve Jones, VP of Demand Generation at UserTesting
Identifying trigger events is an extremely manual process requiring multiple tools, validation, and data entry. UserGems makes it simple for companies to keep track of customer, user, and prospect job changes to sell into their new companies, and monitor target companies for new decision-makers or recent promotions and highlight past relationships.
“We’re building software for the way revenue teams want to work and integrating with today’s modern revenue technologies so these teams can focus on the job they signed up for—selling and marketing,” said UserGems Co-founder and CTO, Stephan Kletzl.
"B2B sales and marketers today have a hard time cutting through the noise—most follow the same demand generation playbooks and send hundreds of generic sales emails and sequences. That’s why many sales teams miss quota and customer acquisition costs skyrockets,” said Brian Murray, Partner and COO, Craft Ventures. “UserGems understands that past users are future opportunities, and has become an undeniable asset for high-growth teams, driving bigger pipelines, increasing win rates, and reducing churn.”
Additional Customer Quotes
“These job-change sales plays have been a game-changer for us. At scale, they are not possible without UserGems,” said Mikey Pawell, Director of Business Development at Workramp.
"UserGems changed the way our sales team prospects. Before targeting an account, the first thing we do now is checking if there's a past iWave champion to reach out to." - Dwight Richards, VP of Sales and Client Success at iWave
“With UserGems, we saw immediate ROI in deals generated—an 8X increase within 90 days—by monitoring buyers' job changes from and to our target accounts." - David Pitta, CMO at BrightTALK
About UserGems
UserGems helps companies generate more revenue by identifying buyers who will most likely buy from them. Leveraging artificial intelligence, UserGems combines relationship data with trigger events to surface the most relevant buyers for each company. With UserGems, customers get a bigger pipeline and win more often.
UserGems is a private company headquartered in San Francisco but has a distributed team across the world. For more information, visit www.usergems.com or follow UserGems on LinkedIn
UserGems is hiring across all functions and locations. Check out open roles here.
Trinity Nguyen
UserGems
trinity@usergems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other