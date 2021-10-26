Amplify Additive announces the addition of an EOS Laser Platform to its 3D Orthopedic Printing Capacity.
Amplify's CEO Brian McLaughlin states: “We can offer implant companies an unbiased approach to leveraging AM for the most optimized solution.”
— Brian McLaughlin, CEO Amplify Additive
Amplify Additive of Scarborough, Maine added an EOS M290 DMLS Laser Powder Bed Fusion Platform to its current orthopedic printing capacity.
CEO and Founder Brian McLaughlin states: “The original vision for Amplify was to be technology-neutral with regards to leveraging Additive Manufacturing for the design and manufacturing of 3D Printed Titanium Orthopedic Implants. While we are firm believers that EBM technology is undoubtedly the best technology for specific applications within the Orthopedic market, to be a supplier who takes a solutions-based approach instead of a technology approach, it was inevitable that we would eventually have Laser Powder Bed Fusion here at Amplify.
“One of the challenges in choosing which Laser platform to use is that machine selection determines who you can potentially work with, given the current regulatory approach for Additive Manufacturing. EOS is by far the largest supplier with the most history in the US market when it comes to 3D Printed Titanium implants, and that made our choice easy.”
Amplify Additive is unique in the US market in that it offers both the #1 EBM platform and the #1 Laser platform in the world. The company now employs the GE Additive Arcam Q10plus EBM platform and the EOS M290 DMLS platform to help Orthopedic clients realize their additive orthopedic market solutions.
McLaughlin states: “By expanding our offering, we can offer implant companies something they have never had before: an unbiased approach to leveraging AM for the most optimized solution.”
Amplify Additive is located in Scarborough, Maine, and creates unique orthopedic implants for improved patient outcomes.
President and CEO Brian McLaughlin says: “Our focus is on optimizing clinical outcomes. Our unique manufacturing process allows our team of industry experts to design, engineer, and create superior products. By taking your project through our rigorous and tested process, we can repeat desired results, time after time, leaving you feeling confident that your product will perform.”
GE Additive noted in 2020 that Amplify Additive is “The bridge between the surgeon and the engineer.”
McLaughlin adds: “Teams often have a shared vision, but uncertainty about how best to implement additive manufacturing. This can sometimes present hurdles to overcome. We’re able to use our expertise on both sides of the aisle, both clinical and engineering, to add value and offer organizations a solution to overcome those hurdles. We implicitly understand both sides of the conversation. The orthopedic community is a beacon for using additive manufacturing to drive innovation, from the concept stage to the volume production of implants. Continued education about our process of Additive Manufacturing with EBM and Laser will only empower surgeons and engineers to push boundaries further in improving patient outcomes.”
