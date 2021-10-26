Submit Release
Limited Haunting Days Left this Halloween Season at 13th Floor Chicago and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison Haunted Houses

Exterior of The Old Joliet Haunted Prison, a haunted house in an actual abandon prison in Joliet, IL. Photo by Will Byington

Frightening character inside the 13th Floor Chicago haunted house. Photo by Will Byington

Make 13th Floor Chicago haunted house and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison the final haunting destinations this Halloween, limited nights through November 13.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make 13th Floor Chicago 13thfloorchicago.com haunted house in Schiller Park and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison hauntedprison.com in Joliet the final haunting destinations this Halloween. There are only eight haunting nights left at The Old Joliet Haunted Prison, while there are nine nights left at 13th Floor Chicago, including one Black Out night on Saturday, November 13th.

Both locations are brand new this year, with two all-new haunted attractions in each location, making them both full of innovative surprises. And on November 13th, 13th Floor Chicago hosts a Black Out night, whereby the entire haunt is pitch-black, and each group is given only one glowstick to navigate the horrors. All who attend must sign a waiver before entering, and capacity is limited.

General admission ticket prices start at $19.99 at each location. Purchase tickets in advance online at 13thfloorchicago.com and hauntedprison.com.

Website: https://www.13thfloorchicago.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/13thFloorChicago
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/13thFloorChicago/
Location: 5050 River Road, Schiller Park, IL 60176
Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5j1obu3n1cvowye/AAC6I2glxrPn16PsZ3xdsFfka?dl=0

Website: https://hauntedprison.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Theoldjoliethauntedprison
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hauntedprison/
Location: 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet, Illinois 60432
Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/42isz113h0fopoe/AABNdbzcFx-3OkPg82OmEf4Pa?dl=0

Julia Shell
Julia Shell Public Relations
email us here

