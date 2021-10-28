"Woooo!" Ric Flair teams up with Wholesale Direct Metals to help everyday Americans protect their retirement savings

"Put some flair in your portfolio! Woo!" ~ Ric Flair aka The Nature Boy

Endorsement deal comes at a time when hyperinflation is on the horizon and individual retirement savings may be at risk

As the jet flying’, profilin’, sixteen-time worldwide wrestling champion, I learned from Wholesale Direct Metals just how gold and silver can protect my hard earned money! And you can, too!” — Ric Flair aka The Nature Boy

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesale Direct Metals, leading precious metals provider, announced its partnership with Ric Flair, an American professional wrestling manager and retired 16 time world champion wrestler.

Mr. Flair’s endorsement of Wholesale Direct Metals’ offerings builds on the company’s commitment to providing trustworthy customer service.

“For over fifteen years, we’ve helped a lot of folks build long-term wealth through the security and stability of precious metals,” stated Edwin Stewart, CEO of Wholesale Direct Metals. “Partnering with Ric Flair, a beloved wrestling icon who stands for strength, protection, and never giving up, aligns with our own commitment to protect the wealth and financial future of our clients.”

Wholesale Direct Metals has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance. “As the jet flying’, profilin’, sixteen-time worldwide wrestling champion, I learned from these guys just how gold and silver can protect my hard earned money,” says Flair. “Today I’m not only a customer, but I’m also now their spokesperson putting my name behind Wholesale Direct Metals because I know that they can handle every type of gold and silver transactions.”

This partnership comes at a time when many Americans are struggling to save for retirement due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, an unpredictable political landscape, a rising US national debt, the declining value of the US dollar, and rising inflation. “This is why we think Wholesale Direct Metals and Ric Flair are a perfect fit,” says Stewart. “He’s constantly inspiring people and encouraging them to never give up. And that’s what we tell our clients: Yeah, it’s a little crazy out there in the world right now, but it really comes down to making good choices. Especially when it comes to protecting our family nest-egg.”

About Wholesale Direct Metals

Founded in 2006, Wholesale Direct Metals is a privately held company in Los Angeles. It offers customers who are interested in diversifying their retirement portfolios the chance to open precious metals retirement accounts. For more information, visit https://www.wholesaledirectmetals.com/ric-flair/?utm_source=1332&cbn=4242515127

