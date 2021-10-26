Tecella Releases the Triton X with WinWCP

Triton X and WinWCP

Triton X and WinWCP reach new heights in parallelization and performance for multi-channel patch clamp amplifier systems

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecella releases its newest multi-channel amplifier system, the Triton X. Triton X is a full-featured multi-channel patch clamp amplifier that incorporates technology from its predecessors, the Flex, Jet and Triton, to achieve an unprecedented level of parallelization and performance.

Triton X is offered in 8, 16, 32, 48, 64, and 96-channel configurations. The 8, 16, and 32-channel versions of the Triton X are supported by Dr. Dempster’s WinWCP and WinEDR software (Strathclyde Electrophysiology Software). Both WinWCP and WinEDR are full-featured programs providing acquisition and analysis components, and are typically free to academic laboratories. The combination of the Triton X and WinWCP/WinEDR is well suited for rapid integration into Automated Patch Clamp (APC) systems.

Triton X measures just 10.5” x 7.5” x 3.5” (26.7 cm x 19.1 cm x 8.9 cm) - a compact instrument ideal for stand-alone, bench-top applications or for integration into a larger robotic platform. Triton X can be powered by USB for the 8 and 16-channel configurations, further simplifying the lab setup.

Triton X is comprised of a digitizer/controller board and up to 12 channel boards with 8 amplifiers per board. Each amplifier has multiple capacitance compensations, series resistance compensation, internal model cell, and adjustable Bessel filter. Improved frequency response, integrated head stages, and internal digitizer allow the Triton X to achieve a unique combination of low noise, high bandwidth for high content and high throughput recording.

Triton X comes with the TecellaLab software for control and data acquisition. SDK/API is available as well. Data files can be exported to a variety of popular analysis programs.

Triton X is available in 3 models (electrochemistry, bilayer/nanopore, or whole-cell patch clamp recording) targeting a wide range of applications including DNA sequencing, drug discovery, and novel therapies.

Tecella is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, and specializes in the development of patch clamp amplifier systems for basic research and the advancement of drug discovery. For inquiries regarding this press release, please email info@tecella.com or call +1-714-641-1709.

