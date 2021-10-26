Data Discovery Market Projected to Reach USD 16.97 Billion at 15.2% CAGR by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Data Discovery Market information by deployment, by components, by organization size and region – forecast to 2027” market size to garner 16.97 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.2% by 2026.

Market Scope:

Data discovery is relied by industries of all sized to improve their sales and productivity ratio. Data exploration and data preparation are key elements of the process for assisting communication between large databases. The global data discovery market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides a detailed scope and prospects of the industry supported by statistics and drivers. The COVID-19 outbreak and its implications on the report are explained in great detail.

Dominant Key Players on Data Discovery Market Covered are:

Micro Focus

Google

Cloudera Inc.

Netwrix Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Egnyte Inc.

Microsoft

Spirion LLC.

Oracle

PKWARE Inc.

Thales

Alteryx Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Huge Demand for Actionable Insights to Fuel Market Growth

The discovery of sensitive data and its capability of delivering valuable insights can drive market growth. The importance on data harvesting by large enterprises for drawing parallels between growth strategies and funding can bode well for the market and optimize time and resources. Insights from structure and unstructured data as well as maintenance of data security plans to cover any vulnerabilities in the network can drive market growth.

Lack of Skilled Personnel to Limit Market Growth

Continuous developments in machine learning, big data, and artificial intelligence coupled with lack of technical personnel can limit market growth. Lack of funding for allocation of large datasets as well as aversion to cloud can hamper market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By component, the global data discovery market has been divided into solution and services. The solution segment is further divided into identify, review, and analyze, process, preserve, and present, and collect & produce. Additionally, the services segment is classified into professional and managed services.

On-premises Deployment to Garner Huge Market Share

Based on the deployment, the global data discovery market is bifurcated into on-premises and on-cloud. The on-premises segment is set to capture a large market share during the forecast period due to various product offerings and reliance on legacy infrastructure.

Large Enterprises to Garner Huge Revenues

By organization size, the global data discovery market has been divided into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Large enterprises can generate huge revenues over the forecast period due to its capability in investing in novel technologies and generation of large datasets.

Visual Data Discovery to be the In-demand Functionality

Based on functionality, the global data discovery market is segmented into augmented data discovery, search-based data discovery, visual data discovery, and self-service data preparation. The visual data discovery segment is poised to garner huge revenues over the forecast period due to summarization of data in graphs and graphics. Presentation of data in a digestible manner as well as importance of business intelligence can drive market growth.

By application, the global data discovery market is segmented into asset management, supply chain management, security & risk management, sales & marketing management, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Capture Major Market Share

North America is set to lead in the global data discovery market owing to adoption of data discovery solutions and services. Huge demand for data discovery solutions and use of artificial intelligence and big data can drive market growth. Presence of key players and focus on data integrity can push market demand effectively.

APAC to Register Fastest CAGR

APAC is touted to register a robust growth rate during the forecast period owing to awareness of data-driven insights in developing economies and economic developments.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Data Discovery Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has propelled the use of data discovery solutions for tracking and monitoring of COVID-19 patients. The data can be extracted from mobile applications and used for making informed decisions to contain areas with high infection rates. Healthcare organizations can collaborate with research and development teams to integrate data sets and develop formulations for tackling the severe effects of the virus. Recently, OneTrust entered a partnership with Snowflake to assist data engineers to sort through unstructured datasets and adhere to regulatory requirements.

Industry Update

1Touch.io has launched data discovery services for clients to increase their cybersecurity walls against online threats.

Industry Trends

Data compliance and corporate governance can reveal new insights to the data discovery market. The huge volume of information and need for analytics to direct organizations towards new growth pockets can drive market growth. This is essential due to consumption of data and data protection policies enforced by governments to protect rights of citizens. Huge penetration of smart devices and use of data to pinpoint consumer patterns can bode well for the market. Informed decision-making and its role in development of new products will propel market demand.

